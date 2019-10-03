Canadian News

Louis C.K. wasn’t sorry enough for the woke kids, but it doesn’t matter anymore

C.K., the comedic legend who was seemingly banished from society for his “Me Too” was greeted with roaring applause from the Toronto crowd.
C.K., the comedic legend who was seemingly banished from society for his “Me Too” was greeted with roaring applause from the Toronto crowd.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Louis C.K. returned to the Canadian stage last night at Toronto’s Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club last night for the first of five sold-out nights.

C.K., the comedic legend who was seemingly banished from society for his “Me Too” moment (masturbating in front of women with their consent) was greeted with roaring applause from the Toronto stadium, which seats roughly 300 people.

C.K. has had tough time being re-integrated into hyper-woke society that has grown exponentially since his exile. A leaked set of his, recorded without his knowledge and mercilessly taken out of context by joyless authoritarian “fans of comedy,” made headlines not for how funny it was, but rather for how offensive it was.

The usual suspects were all at play, ready to take down C.K. for his jokes regarding Stoneman Douglas High School survivors.

“They testify in front of Congress, these kids,” said C.K. “What the f-ck? What are you doing? You’re young. You should be crazy, you should be unhinged—not in a suit saying: ‘I’m here to tell…’ F-ck you! You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot.”

“Why does that mean I have to listen to you?” the comedian continued. “How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I’ve got to listen to you talking?”

Oftentimes in comedy, it can be a bit easier for high-ranking comedians to say just about anything they want and be able to get away with a laugh. Generally, comedians who have spent most their lifetimes perfecting their craft know the pacing, the phrasing, and the general ins-and-outs of a joke, and can deliver it with a high degree of effectiveness.

I’m going to have to go out on a limb and say that joking about a high school massacre which saw 17 dead squanders all of that, potentially putting you in some real hot water. It’s lines like those that can see a set go belly up in a hurry. But alas, people laughed. Because it was funny.

C.K. walks the line of what’s acceptable wonderfully, and those who don’t understand this may just have a hard time keeping up. Taking jokes literally, and at face value is a good way to never laugh again in your life.

So when Now Toronto‘s review of C.K.’s first set started with an excerpt that reads, “the mostly white, male audience ate up jokes about sexual misconduct, Asians, gays and Justin Trudeau,” you knew it wasn’t going to be an actual assessment of C.K’s jokes, but rather an assessment of how much C.K. would kowtow to social justice authoritarians who, frankly, don’t understand stand-up comedy.

To their credit, they are beginning to develop a sense of self-awareness. ” I am exactly the kind of fake-woke SJW that people like C.K., Dave Chappelle and most recently Joker director Todd Phillips have been railing against,” writes Radheyan Simonpillai.

You can read the entire article here, but Simonpillai sums up his expectations and disappointment nicely in one sentence, “The comic performed his embarrassment right off the top without actually being apologetic about the sexual misconduct.”

Simply put, C.K. wasn’t sorry enough.

But here’s the thing. He shouldn’t be, because he’ll never be sorry enough. No matter how much he could apologize, it would never be enough for everybody.

And that’s reason enough to not do so. C.K.’s base, the people who will buy tickets and spend money on a future special, have already forgiven him. He’s apologized, and it’s time to move on.

Canadian News
Culture
News
Opinion
Cancel Culture
Leftist
Related Posts Recommendation
BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

BREAKING: Frustrated with Trudeau coronavirus inaction, Montreal will deploy officers to airport

The city of Montreal has lost its patience with the Trudeau government because new federal measures have still not been implemented. Officers are being sent to Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport.

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Vancouver airport says they're awaiting tougher measures from Trudeau government

Despite guidelines for passenger screenings, Vancouver International Airport took to Twitter to express concern at the lack of action from the Trudeau government.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

Want to stay healthy in these troubled times? Then clean your car

We are living in troubled times. So troubled, in fact, that even this journalist has taken to writing articles about cleaning.

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

Petition to suspend the CPC leadership race gains momentum

A petition to suspend the Conservative Party leadership race has emerged, as coronavirus concerns continue to cancel major events and public gatherings.

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

Saskatchewan lab has coronavirus vaccine in testing stages

A Saskatchewan lab has announced that they are officially in the testing stages of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

House of Commons suspended for 5 weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

The growing threat of coronavirus has hit Parliament as the House of Commons announced they will be shutting down due to the pandemic.

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

PANIC: Man arrested after pulling out gun in Toronto grocery store

Two people have been transported to hospital after a gun was allegedly pulled out at a grocery store in downtown Toronto on Friday.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools close due to coronavirus

All Quebec schools, daycares, CEGEPS and universities will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the threat of COVID-19.

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

TRAIN DRAIN: Illegal blockades cost Canada $275 MILLION in three weeks

The Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer has revealed through a report that the illegal rail blockades cost the economy $275 million over a few weeks.

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

A team of Canadian researchers isolated the viral agent responsible for the coronavirus outbreak

Researchers from McMaster University, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook have managed to isolate severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, known as COVID-19.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Most Read Canadian News

1.

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads

Canadians are not happy with the largest pharmacy chain in the country today as they have hiked prices on household hygiene products by over 100 percent

Shoppers Drug Mart accused of raising prices on toilet paper as coronavirus panic spreads
2.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars

Justin Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure, which is headed by the ever-controversial Catherine McKenna, cannot account for billions of taxpayer money.

Trudeau's Department of Infrastructure can't account for BILLIONS of taxpayer dollars
3.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds

Despite the worsening state of coronavirus, flights from infection epicentres like China, Italy and Iran continue to pile in.

Flights STILL being allowed into Canada from coronavirus hotbeds
4.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus

A release from the PMO stated that Prime Minister Trudeau will be working from home in self-isolation until Sophie's tests come back.

BREAKING: Trudeau in self-isolation as wife gets tested for coronavirus
5.

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence
6.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings

Young Canadians are scoffing at coronavirus warnings and partying hard in large gatherings.

WATCH: Young Canadians party in streets, scoff at coronavirus warnings
7.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected

The coronavirus could infect 35 to 70 percent of Canadians and the country may need to implement quarantine centres and makeshift hospitals to avoid further spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS: Experts say 35 to 70 percent of Canadians could be infected
8.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for coronavirus