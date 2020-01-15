MacKay to run for Conservative Leadership, Ambrose out

Peter MacKay is going to run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, and is expecting to officially announce his candidacy on social media this evening.

On Wednesday as well, Rona Ambrose, the former CPC interim leader, announced she will not be running in the leadership contest, despite persistent rumours and encouragement from party stalwarts.

The official launch for MacKay’s campaign will take place next week in Central Nova, which is his old riding. MacKay served as a cabinet minister under the Harper government, previously serving a crucial role in the formation of the modern Conservative Party.

Rona Ambrose, on the other hand, will reportedly not run for the CPC leadership, according to an article in La Presse. Sources have stated that Ambrose made no effort to organize a campaign team. “She will not be a candidate,” a Conservative source stated to the French-speaking newspaper.

Despite this, there has been much support for Ambrose from within the federal party caucus. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, for instance, said that “she would be a brilliant leader.”

The leadership race now seems to be between MacKay, Poilievre, Gladu and O’Toole, although MacKay will be the first candidate to announce.

A few days ago, the party released the rules of the leadership race. Most notably, the prospective candidates will only have two months to procure $300,000 in cash and 3,000 signatures.

Both the signatures and the financial deadlines will be staggered so that wealthier candidates do not have an advantage over those who are less-wealthy.