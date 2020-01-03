Man hijacks city bus in Surrey B.C. for joyride

A city bus in Surrey B.C. was stolen early Thursday morning and taken for a joyride. The theft occurred while the driver was taking a bathroom break around 2 am transit police told CBC. The suspect, 28 seized the opportunity to hijack the bus and take a late night ride through town, he’s since been arrested.

The driver of the bus parked it at Surrey Central Station and left the motor running while he took a bathroom break.

“When he came back the bus was gone,” said Sgt. Clint Hampton.

Police said the bus was empty when the suspect took it. “There’s no indication in terms of the public being in any kind of harm’s way, other than, of course, you have somebody that has stolen a bus,” said Hampton.

“Nobody else was injured and there was no damage to the bus.”

Surrey RCMP used GPS with the help of Transit police to locate the bus. They arrested the driver near 176 Street and Fraser Highway.

Hampton said the motive and the destination of the driver remain unclear but the police are recommending a charge of theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.

