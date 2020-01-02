Meat Loaf goes vegan, won’t change name to Veg Loaf

Rock n’ Roll legend Meat Loaf announced he will become a vegan recently, stating that he’ll give up his carnivorous habits. Famous for his Bat Out of Hell albums, the singer has joined the Veganuary campaign, a pledge to give up meat and animal products for the month of January according to the Daily Star.

Meat Loaf (Marvin Lee Aday) will be one of many musical celebrities to convert to veganism such as Paul McCartney, Bryan Adams, Ariana Grande and more.

Stars from the silver screen such as Simon Cowell, Benedict Cumberbatch and Natalie Portman are a few among many who switched over to the plant-based diet.

The month-long campaign that is becoming quite a trend was started by Frankie & Benny’s restaurant chain. The chain was happy to have Meat Loaf’s endorsement, even asking him to rebrand himself as Veg Loaf, however he declined.

“When Frankie and Benny’s first approached me to rebrand to Veg Loaf I said no way in hell—I won’t do that.” he said. “But, I’d do anything for our planet and dropping meat for veg, even for just one day a week, can make a huge difference.”

Elise Ash is Frankie & Benny’s director of strategy and brand and put together the promotional video for the campaign. “We wanted to encourage diners to swap meat for veg this January, so who better to sign up than one of the most recognized artists on the planet.” he said. “Funnily enough, our new video isn’t far off the original real-life pitch to Meat.”

“While we couldn’t convince him to rebrand to Veg Loaf, we’re just delighted he’s the headline act for our new vegan menu and helping spread the word on the benefits of tucking into our meat-free dishes.”