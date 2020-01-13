Montreal: Iranian Islamic Centre to hold vigil for victims of plane shot down by Iran

Canadians across the country are still mourning the tragic loss of innocent lives due to the Ukrainian Flight 752 that was shot down by an Iranian missile on Wednesday.

Vigils have been held across the country including Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Saskatoon and more.

To all residents of Montreal:



The Iranian Islamic Center of Montreal will be holding a memorial ceremony to commemorate the lives lost in the #UkrainianPlane.



Date: Thursday 16th of Jan

Time: 7:30-9:30 PM

Location: 210 Saint Jacques, Lachine, H8R 1E2, QC pic.twitter.com/UXru2OvUL0 — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) January 13, 2020

The memorial service is open to the general public.

