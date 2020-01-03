Montreal police are searching for a runaway girl

Police are searching for a young missing girl from Montreal. The 13-year-old has been missing since January 1.

Sabrina Dandenault was last seen at Henri-Bourassa metro station on New Year’s Day. She was travelling to Laval with a friend.

According to the Montreal Police Department, she is easily influenced and has poor attendance at school. Relatives are worried about her safety and say that she often goes to McDonald’s restaurants.

Sabrina Dandenault was wearing mostly red at the time she was last seen and was not wearing a coat.

She stands at about 5 ft 2 in (157 cm) tall and weighs approximately 55 Ib (25 kg). She has red hair, glasses, hazel eyes and speaks french.

If you have any information on Sabrina Dandenault’s disappearance you can contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously at 514-393-1133