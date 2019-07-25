Montreal teen missing in Vermont woods found!

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe after finding a passerby and using their phone to call for help.

Video of the boy walking out of the woods in a healthy condition pic.twitter.com/V7mDNiHJE7 — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) July 25, 2019

A teenaged camper from Montreal went missing after going on a hiking trail in Killington, Vermont on Wednesday night.

Shmuel Rabinowitz, 15, strayed from the hiking path on an overnight hike with a group, about an hour away from a Jewish Orthodox camp called “Pioneers Camp.”

Camp officials state the kids are a mix from both Montreal and New York state. Rabinowitz was last seen with a large group near Cooper Lodge, at around 7:30 pm.

Vermont State Police lead the search, and rescue crews have been deployed across the area, including a K-9 Search and Rescue squad, as well as Vermont National Guard, and Chaverism of Rockland County and Montreal.

Two truckfuls of Jewish volunteer emergency medical services Hatzalah also made the trek from Montreal to Vermont to assist in the search efforts.

“I’ve been in direct contact with the lieutenant leading the rescue operation and he is very confident that the camper will be found,” said camp director Michoel Nagel.

Rabinowitz’s mother is also on route to Kilington, according to a CTV source.

Vermont State Police said they will not allow civilian volunteers to join the search at this time.

Vermont State Police issued the following statement:

“Shamuel (sic) is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, tan pants, a black baseball cap and a blue backpack.”

