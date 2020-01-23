Moose gets police escort through streets of St John’s

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to St. John’s on Wednesday night after many reports were made of a Moose walking down Cashin Avenue near the centre of the city.

The police followed the moose with their flashing lights on and directed it to the nearest wooded area while bystanders watched the show.

Police escorted a moose through the streets of St. John’s to get it back toward a wooded area last night 🤭- 📹 Jason McDonald #Canada #Newfoundland #nlblizzard #nlstorm #nlwx pic.twitter.com/D16GM0zG85 — Freshdaily (@freshdaily) January 23, 2020

One of them was Gen Escobar who told CBC, “He looked like he owned the city.” Escobar was able to snap some pictures of the animal as it passed.

“There’s just like, walls of snow 10 feet high all around us, and then a moose running towards us, and we’re like, you know what, that’s not the weirdest thing that’s happened this week,” said Escobar. “It just went with the whole snowpocalypse theme that we’ve been having.”

When a powerful storm recently swept through the city, it left almost a metre of snow behind. Police said that the snow was an obstacle for the Moose and it was lead to the middle of the city by avoiding them.

Some other locations that the moose was seen were Empire Avenue and Long’s Hill.

At about the same time, a resident of Holyrood was having moose troubles of her own about 40 kilometres from the city. Elizabeth Clairmont had a moose hanging around in her backyard standing high up on a snowbank attempting to eat from her apple tree.

Brother in law Ed Riche just sent me this photo from NFLD. "Moose on a Roof" recently seen in Holyrood near St. John's thanks to snow levels!!!!! pic.twitter.com/38ZJJlqF5w — margie knickle (@MargieJak) January 23, 2020

The moose was only feet from being able to step onto the roof of Clairmont’s house.

