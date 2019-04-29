Rain, snow, and frost advisories for Quebec and Ontario

A public weather alert has been announced in several regions across Ontario and some parts of Quebec, with inclement weather headed towards several counties in the coming days.



Most of the weather reports are being announced as rainfall advisories. With many areas still dealing with flooding, heavy rainfall could be a major hit to the areas still scrambling to recover from the first few waves of harsh weather.



The areas with special weather advisories in Ontario are as follows:

∙ Bancroft – Bon Echo Park

∙ Belleville – Quinte – Northumberland

∙ Brockville – Leeds and Grenville

∙ City of Ottawa

∙ Cornwall – Marrisburg

∙ Haliburton

∙ Kingston – Prince Edward

∙ Parry Sound – Muskoka

∙ Peterborough – Kawartha Lakes

∙ Prescott and Russell

∙ Smith Falls – Lanark – Sharbot Lake

∙Stirling – Tweed – South Frontenac



Areas that are to be affected in Quebec are as follows:

∙ Drummondville – Bois-Francs

∙ Gatineau

∙ Lachute – Saint-Jerome

∙ Lanaudiere

∙ Metro Montreal – Laval

∙ Richelieu Valley – Saint – Hyacinthe

∙ Vaudreuil – Soulanges – Huntingdon

For more information click here.

What do you think about this dreadful weather? Let us know in the comments below.