MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes resigns from Liberal caucus

MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes has informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she has quit the Liberal Caucus, and will be sitting as an independent MP for the moment.

This is the latest in a series of high profile resignations since the SNC-Lavalin scandal broke.

Caesar-Chavannes has been a vocal critic of the PM in recent weeks during the ongoing SNC-Lavalin scandal, even going so far as to announce that she will not be seeking re-election this October in her riding of Whitby, Ont

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.

