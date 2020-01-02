NBC deletes tweet suggesting Jews to blame for recent anti-Semitic violence

NBC came under serious fire on Twitter earlier today, as the outlet published an article by the Associated Press that many say reeks of anti-Semitic rhetoric.

The post text of the since-deleted tweet read as follows: “with the expansion of Orthodox communities outside NYC has come civic sparring, and some fear the recent violence may be an outgrowth of that conflict.”

That line, critics said, implied that Hasidic Jews had just stayed where they belonged in New York City, then there would have been less anti-Semitic violence, a stance which former New York City Assemblyman Dov Hikind calls “a sick and dangerous point of view.”

This is a sick and dangerous point of view!



Jews moving into town is now officially a “conflict” from which emerges “civic sparring”.



This is what “civic sparring” looks like according to NBC: https://t.co/oGfPxYDkQl pic.twitter.com/fJ3YeT5wt0 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) January 2, 2020

“The expansion of Hasidic communities in New York’s Hudson Valley, the Catskills and northern New Jersey has led to predictable sparring over new housing development and local political control,” the article reads, implying that an influx of Jews in any community would lead to “predictable sparring.”

Imagine blaming cross burnings on the expansion of black communities. https://t.co/ha3R1s3kqF — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) January 2, 2020

In response to the fierce backlash over tweet, NBC deleted the post, replacing it with a more open-ended post text, “Anti-Semitism grows in Jewish communities in #NYC suburbs.”

Anti-Semitism grows in Jewish communities in #NYC suburbshttps://t.co/BnVbXBVZQd — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 2, 2020

NBC has yet responded to The Post Millennial’s request for comment, but did respond on Twitter on the decision to delete the offensive tweet.