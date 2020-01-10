Nephew finds uncle at Toronto care facility with a swastika drawn on his head

A few days ago, Shane Blaker went to Glendale Care Centre in Toronto to see his elderly uncle and was shocked when he found him. His clothes were dirty and someone had drawn a swastika on his head.

Blakers uncle suffers from Alzheimer’s along with Parkinson’s and diabetes.

When Blaker found him in this state, he took a picture and made a post on The Danforth East & Woodbine Community group on Facebook.

In the post-Blaker said, “When I walked in it smelled like urine and feces I wanted to cry,” he added, “I wouldn’t want my worst enemy living at this place the living conditions are horrible and inhumane.”

According to blogTO that was all he saw at first and then he found two swastikas drawn on his uncle in permanent marker. One was on his back and one on his head. He also said that there were bruises on his arms.

When Blaker asked the facilitator about the incident, she told him that the person responsible for the incident had been arrested.

Caroline de Kloet, a Toronto police media relations officer, was contacted and she said that there was no report of any incident at that location.

Blaker’s uncle is currently living at Glendale but on a waiting list for a retirement home.

A statement was released by The Centre for Israeli Jewish Affairs about the incident. They reached out to the family members and offered their support though the family isn’t Jewish.

They said, “We are horrified by reports that an elderly man suffering from Alzheimer’s was brutally abused at a Toronto care facility. That someone would commit such a vicious assault on a human being in our society is almost beyond belief.”

“We have reached out to the family members of the victim to offer support, and have contacted police and government to voice our serious concerns that something like this could ever happen.”

When posting to Facebook, Blaker said that he is lost and is unsure of how to help his uncle.

