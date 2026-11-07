A bevy of sponsors have dropped their advertising deals with left-wing podcast host Jennifer Welch after she and her co-host laughed about the idea that they could dig up Charlie Kirk's body so that he could be shot again.

Cash App, Chewy, Lola Blankets, Boll & Branch, and other sponsors of Welch's podcast have pulled away from the "I've Had It" podcast.

Cash App was called out by Brian Atlas, who said, "Hey @CashApp you sponsored these rotten women on the VERY episode they mocked Charlie Kirk. Does Cashapp support the mocking of a murder victim?" "We do not condone violence of any kind, and we are no longer sponsors of this podcast," Cash App said in response.

When Welch and co-host Angie Sullivan were speaking on the episode, they read a post from online that stated: "We're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again." They cackled for over 20 after the fact. Backlash has ensued against the podcast hosts. Other posts indicated that other sponsors of the podcast have dumped them over the comments.

“I do want to clarify that Chewy is no longer affiliated with or sponsoring the ‘I’ve Had It’ podcast,” a Chewy representative told a customer when the company was asked about the sponsorship. Andrew Kolvet, a spokesman for Turning Point USA and a friend to the Kirk family, said, "Lola Blankets no longer works with Jennifer Welch. Good! The more companies that don’t want to associate with someone who thinks the murder of an innocent man is hilarious, the better."

Boll and Branch also posted online that they will not be sponsoring Welch now or any time in the future. "For clarity: @BollAndBranch does not currently advertise with the “I’ve Had It” podcast and will not in the future," the company said.

In an Instagram post made on Saturday by the podcast’s official account, Welch and Sullivan issued an apology for the comment. “On Thursday's show, we laughed at a joke about Charlie Kirk. It was an insensitive joke, and we should not have laughed. We regret it, and we apologize,” the statement read. “Whatever our political differences, there is nothing funny about gun violence. We've long supported common-sense gun safety reform.”