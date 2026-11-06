After replacing his former boss Susie Wiles as the White House Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller has urged the president to end the war in Iran. That war was undertaken with the idea of eliminating Iran’s nuclear research program but was incredibly unpopular with the American people.

“Miller's pitch for the job, according to people who heard it, was that the president needed to wind down the Iran war, a conflict that the president's core supporters viewed as a betrayal,” said The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman in live updates.

The war in Iran, launched by Trump along with close US ally Israel in February, has been deeply unpopular with a GOP base that believed the president when he campaigned on a promise of “no new wars.” This message stood throughout the first year of his second term only to be dashed when the small US-Israeli coalition decided to try to remove Iran’s nuclear program for good. The attacks on Iran came after a strike called Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025, where the US bombed the nation’s Fordow site, where fuel enrichment for nuclear weapons was believed to be happening. Trump also launched an action in Venezuela to remove dictator Nicolas Maduro, and while the MAGA base questioned these initiatives, the war in Iran has proven to be a much lengthier operation, resulting in high gas prices.

Following the midterm elections, Vice President JD Vance posted to X that the Iran war was to blame for the Republican defeat on Tuesday. “The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night. If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. “Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there,” he said.

That post, which stated that the president, too, knew that the war was to blame for the losses, was shared by Trump’s eldest son Don Jr. as well, who said "Every word of this is 100, 100, 100." Trump confirmed later that Vance was right. “Well, I think it's largely true,” Trump said, “because it drove gasoline up a little bit short-term. And probably that's — that's probably it's true. But at the same time, if I had to do it again, I'd have to do it again, because long-term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”