The subway has a surfeit of serial offenders, according to a recent New York Post analysis.

Its review of criminal recidivism in New York City’s public-transit infrastructure found that out of the 794 suspects who were arrested for violent crimes tied to the transit system this year (as of Saturday), 516 (or 65 percent) had been nabbed for similar crimes at least twice before.

“When you have perps terrorizing people on the subway over and over again, you have to put them in jail eventually for the safety of the riders,” a police source told the Post. “If you just let criminals flout the laws, you’re putting the public at risk.” However, that appeared to be precisely what some of the Big Apple’s woke prosecutors and judges were intent on doing.

New York’s elected officials have long had a love/hate relationship with its criminal element. Former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani famously brought the city back to its past splendor in the late 1990s by implementing “stop and frisk” crackdowns that critics claimed were tantamount to racial profiling. Other leaders, such as former Mayor Bill de Blasio and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, have been firmly in the camp of letting criminals roam free.

Current New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed recently that he, too, shares that view, after he rolled out his euphemistically titled Community-Based Violence Prevention plan, which is to say, letting the citizens deal with it themselves. “Every New Yorker deserves to be safe in their neighborhood, and that safety is strongest when it is built with — not imposed on — communities,” Renita Francois, deputy mayor for community safety, said during an October announcement.

Mamdani also raised eyebrows after following through on a campaign pledge in November to disband the NYPD’s strategic response group, which focused on counter-terrorism, and replacing it with a “first-of-its-kind, civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division.” The CDDD focus will be to “prepare for and respond to protests through dialogue and engagement,” Mamdani said. “This will not be a uniformed police unit. It will be made up of civilians without weapons or arrest powers.”

In its analysis of criminals on the transit system, the New York Post highlighted several of the more egregious cases. Among them was Marquis Brown, who had been arrested six times this year for violent assaults, including spitting on two police officers and hitting them in the face. Four months later, while panhandling in front of an emergency gate, Brown brutally assaulted a female victim at the same subway station. He “punched the victim with a closed fist, grabbed her head, slammed it into a wall and struck her with a wooden board multiple times,” police told the Post.

New York City, like several other blue-run cities led by radical leftists, has pushed its “defund the police” policies despite strong evidence showing that a more strategic approach to criminal justice could drastically reduce crime. Human Events’ Jack Posobiec recently pointed out a 1972 study that tracked some 10,000 boys in Philadelphia through age 18 by analyzing their criminal records.