The city of Charlotte, North Carolina has argued that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Iryna Zarutska should be thrown out over claims that the security decisions highlighted in the suit are protected by government immunity.

Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, boarded a light rail train on the night of August 22, 2025, and was brutally stabbed to death. Decarlos Brown Jr. was charged with her killing, however, in July of 2026, he was declared incompetent to stand trial in June.

In the wrongful death suit, her family alleged that the city failed to adequately police the light-rail system on which Zarutska was killed, leaving passengers vulnerable. The family also sued the city’s private transit security contractor, Professional Police Services, or PPS. In a filing, the city argued that decisions regarding transit policing, crime prevention, security contractors, and public safety are government functions that are shielded from liability under state law. The filing acknowledged that there was no private security on the car where Zarutska was killed, and that Brown had boarded the train without presenting a ticket or pass. It also stated that the train system operates without fare gates or turnstiles, per Fox News.

Charlotte urged in the 34-page filing that a Mecklenburg County Superior Court judge throw out the claims against the city. The city said in the filing that the family’s lawsuit challenges “law-enforcement deployment, transit policing, crime prevention, security-contractor oversight, and public-safety administration,” and that those activities are protected by governmental immunity. Charlotte denied that it ignored public safety, and that Brown not paying his fare had not signaled that he would attack the woman. They argued that Brown was responsible for Zarutska’s death, not their decisions about security staffing, where guards were placed, surveillance, and fare enforcement

The family had argued in its suit that Charlotte had waived immunity, and that operating a light rail train system that charges fees for passengers amounts to a proprietary function rather than a governmental function. The suit from the family said that stronger fare enforcement, physical barriers, and adequate security could have prevented Zarutska’s killing. It cited findings from the North Carolina state auditor that showed the city and the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) had planned to spend over $2 million on safety and security equipment in 2025 but only spent around $470,000.