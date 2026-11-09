Counterprotestors confront leftist agitators staging bike boycott of Philly Jewish shops in Center City
The agitators came face-to-face with a huge counterprotest in response to the anti-Israel boycott.
The agitators came face-to-face with a huge counterprotest in response to the anti-Israel boycott.
Agitators targeted Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia’s City Center on Sunday, with dozens of masked bicycle riders descending on the community on the Kristallnacht anniversary. However, their demonstration was pushed back by a huge crowd of counterprotesters, forcing the anti-Israel demonstration to stop early.
The cyclists were part of a boycott against the Jewish-run restaurants in Philly's Rittenhouse Square area. The agitators came face-to-face with a huge counterprotest in response to the anti-Israel boycott.
Tensions flared as the "boycott ride" targeted six restaurants in the neighborhood, labeling them the locations "Zionist establishments." The group, called "Philly Bike On Your Left," waved Palestinian flags as they hurled insults, but were shouted down by supporters of the restaurants and the state of Israel in the community.
The New York Post reported that the pro-Palestinian protesters were forced to stop their demonstration early, claiming that they had "safety concerns." As the businesses were facing the protest, the crowds of people supporting the restaurants lined up to support the businesses.
The restaurants that were targeted included Mac Mart, K’Far Cafe, Huda Burger, Goldie, Dizengoff, and Schlesinger’s.
The "Philly Bike On Your Left" group said in a post to Instagram ahead of the demonstration, "Ride around Rittenhouse with us and show these zio business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are. We'll flag as many bikes as we can and show solidarity with the Palestinian community and oppressed folx everywhere."
Three people were arrested on Sunday during the protests, including a woman on an assault charge, a man on a disorderly conduct charge, and a 17-year-old on an assault on police charge, per NBC News.
The demonstration was over by the early afternoon. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro addressed the situation, saying in a post to X, “In the midst of blatant antisemitic targeting of Jewish-owned restaurants on the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the City of Brotherly Love showed up to support our neighborhood businesses and prove once again that hate has no place in our Commonwealth.”
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