Dem Missouri state rep arrested for assault hours after winning reelection
Ealy was charged on Thursday with fourth-degree assault and disturbing the peace.
Ealy was charged on Thursday with fourth-degree assault and disturbing the peace.
After winning reelection on Tuesday, a local Democrat Missouri lawmaker was arrested on Wednesday after a string of incidents involving allegedly crashing a funeral, threatening a woman and her husband at an apartment complex, and causing a scene outside local businesses.
An incident report obtained by Fox 4 stated that police were called to an apartment in Jefferson City, Missouri, just before 11:30 am on Wednesday. It was reported that Missouri State Representative Anthony Ealy Jr had trespassed and threatened a husband and wife.
He allegedly told the husband, “I’m going to kill you” just after the lawmaker said something about a gun. The Jefferson City Police Department said that multiple witnesses had reported a man causing a scene outside nearby businesses.
The incident report said that Ealy appeared to be having a panic attack and a mental health crisis.
It was also alleged that Ealy had done the same thing on Tuesday night. The woman’s husband plans to press charges over the threats.
A witness to Wednesday’s incident told the outlet that Ealy had also disrupted a funeral service, upsetting the grieving family members of a person who had died tragically.
Ealy was charged on Thursday with fourth-degree assault and disturbing the peace.
The 32-year-old was first elected to represent Jackson County’s District 36 in the Missouri House of Representatives in 2022, and was reelected on Tuesday, with 68 percent of the vote.
Ealy had been removed from all committee assignments in the spring, with Marc Powers, the Chief of Staff for the Minority Leader's Office, telling local news, “Rep. Ealy was removed from committees this spring so he could address his personal issues. There are no plans to restore his committee assignments for the upcoming session.”
Leading up to the midterms, House Democratic leadership had asked Ealy to reconsider running. He ultimately launched his bid to run again.
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