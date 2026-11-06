After winning reelection on Tuesday, a local Democrat Missouri lawmaker was arrested on Wednesday after a string of incidents involving allegedly crashing a funeral, threatening a woman and her husband at an apartment complex, and causing a scene outside local businesses.

An incident report obtained by Fox 4 stated that police were called to an apartment in Jefferson City, Missouri, just before 11:30 am on Wednesday. It was reported that Missouri State Representative Anthony Ealy Jr had trespassed and threatened a husband and wife.

He allegedly told the husband, “I’m going to kill you” just after the lawmaker said something about a gun. The Jefferson City Police Department said that multiple witnesses had reported a man causing a scene outside nearby businesses. The incident report said that Ealy appeared to be having a panic attack and a mental health crisis.

It was also alleged that Ealy had done the same thing on Tuesday night. The woman’s husband plans to press charges over the threats. A witness to Wednesday’s incident told the outlet that Ealy had also disrupted a funeral service, upsetting the grieving family members of a person who had died tragically.

Ealy was charged on Thursday with fourth-degree assault and disturbing the peace. The 32-year-old was first elected to represent Jackson County’s District 36 in the Missouri House of Representatives in 2022, and was reelected on Tuesday, with 68 percent of the vote.