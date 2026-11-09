Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that he is “not worried” about impeachment as Democrats have taken the majority in both the House and the Senate.

Hegseth was speaking to reporters on the tarmac on Monday when the subject of impeachment came up. He said, “Oh, we’re not worried about that. I’ll tell you this. Actually, I hope all of you join us, we're going to do a press conference tomorrow morning at the Pentagon on that very topic. I’ll save my remarks for there. I hope you all come.”

Democrat lawmakers have been calling for the impeachment of Hegseth, and a resolution to do so has been introduced by GOP lawmaker Thomas Massie, who has become a thorn in the side of the Trump administration during his tenure in office. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said that he was a “hard yes” on the impeachment resolution.

"I'm a hard yes on the Hegseth resolution. The so-called secretary of defense has abused his power, undermined our national security, and engineered this reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has skyrocketed prices on the American people and made the country less safe,” the House minority leader said. Hegseth further addressed the possibility of impeachment and said that there are a lot of "politically motivated people" that want to see him impeached despite the "success" that the Trump administration has had with conflicts around the world.

He named off a list of accomplishments, including having European partners step up when it came to NATO, getting countries in Central and South America to come together to create a "counter cartel coalition and put the cartels on the run," and building up more alliances. He called the accomplishments and others "historic." "The way the things that we've accomplished in Midnight Hammer and Absolute Resolve and Southern Spear and Epic Fury are things that will change the face of the globe for generations. We are very proud of the president's America First agenda, of our peace through strength posture. We know the world is a better and safer place as a result. So, if we want to litigate that, the success of those things, I'm happy to do it all day long."