Abortion was on the ballot on Tuesday, with midterm voters in Idaho rejecting a proposal to expand abortion access while Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment that enshrined “reproductive freedom” protections.

In Idaho, voters narrowly rejected the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act Initiative, also known as Proposition 1, which would have established a right to abortion until fetal viability, with only some exceptions made afterward. The initiative defined viability as a fetus having “a significant likelihood of sustained survival outside of the uterus without extraordinary medical measures.” Fetal viability is typically considered to be around 23 or 24 weeks.

“The act supports a person’s right to reproductive freedom and privacy, protects the confidential nature of the patient-provider relationship, and secures a person’s right to make their own health care decisions without government interference,” the proposition stated. The Republican-led state has had an outright ban on abortion since 2022, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Only in cases of protecting the life of the mother is abortion legal.

As of Wednesday, with over 95 percent of the votes counted, the Idaho proposal had failed by a margin of 55.9 percent to 44.1 percent. The measure notably faced opposition from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, whose members are commonly known as Mormons, which has traditionally emphasized that it does not engage in political matters. Idaho has a large Mormon population. Pro-life activists did not have the same success in Virginia, a state that has become increasingly far-left since the election of Governor Abigail Spanberger. Virginians approved a constitutional amendment establishing protections for abortion. The amendment protects abortion access during the first two trimesters of pregnancy, with certain exceptions in the third trimester.