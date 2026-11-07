Authorities say police in East Hampton have arrested an illegal immigrant from Ecuador who has been charged with multiple rapes.

49-year-old Wilfrido Alberto Maurath Tacuri was taken into custody on Friday, the East Hampton Town Police Department said.

Officers were called to a residence on Muir Boulevard, close to Three Mile Harbor, where a victim, whose identity has not been released, said they had been raped repeatedly by the suspect. The police were responding to a domestic dispute. The Department of Homeland Security told the New York Post that Tacuri is an Ecuadorian citizen without legal status in the US, and that officials do not know when or where he crossed into the country.

"Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the United States," a DHS spokesperson said. Police said Tacuri was detained at their headquarters and was expected to appear for arraignment in East Hampton Town Justice Court on Friday. In his booking photos, the suspect appeared to be close to crying.

The case unfolds as East Hampton limited how much its police can work with federal immigration officials. It is unclear if ICE will be able to take the suspect into custody due to the sanctuary laws in New York. In June, Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) warned that he could block $9 million in federal infrastructure funding for the city over the sanctuary policies.