Illegal immigrant who won $1 million in Massachusetts lottery arrested by ICE
Velasquez-Morales, from El Salvador, has had a final deportation order since 2014.
Velasquez-Morales, from El Salvador, has had a final deportation order since 2014.
The man who accepted a $1 million check from the Massachusetts State Lottery just a few days ago has been arrested by ICE after a chase on foot in Boston early Tuesday.
Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, an illegal immigrant, is originally from El Salvador. He has had a final deportation order since April, 2014, after crossing the U.S. border illegally near Roma, Texas in 2013, according to Fox News.
Velasquez-Morales was awarded the check from the Massachusetts State Lottery on November 18 and posted an image on Facebook a few days later smiling and holding the check.
He bought the winning “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch-off ticket for $10 at a market in East Boston.
Multiple officers had body cameras that recorded the apprehension of Velasquez-Morales in the same neighborhood where he purchased the winning ticket. He initially fled on foot but was quickly arrested.
Anyone 18 years of age or older can buy a ticket from a licensed retailer, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, appoints two members of a five-member commission in order to oversee the lottery.
Fox reporter Bill Melugin stated on X that he had reached out to Healey’s office for comment. He asked if she was OK with “an alleged illegal alien ICE fugitive w/a deportation order beating out US citizens for the prize.” Melungin said that he would update the story if he hears back from the governor.
Just last week, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with a removal order on file, Manuel Alejandro Pena, was released from custody after serving nine years for home invasion and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Pena was “‘released from state custody without ICE being notified due to Massachusetts’ PROTECT Act’, ICE said,” according to the Mass Daily News. ICE Boston was able to arrest him.
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