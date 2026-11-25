The man who accepted a $1 million check from the Massachusetts State Lottery just a few days ago has been arrested by ICE after a chase on foot in Boston early Tuesday.

Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, an illegal immigrant, is originally from El Salvador. He has had a final deportation order since April, 2014, after crossing the U.S. border illegally near Roma, Texas in 2013, according to Fox News.

Velasquez-Morales was awarded the check from the Massachusetts State Lottery on November 18 and posted an image on Facebook a few days later smiling and holding the check. He bought the winning “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch-off ticket for $10 at a market in East Boston.

Multiple officers had body cameras that recorded the apprehension of Velasquez-Morales in the same neighborhood where he purchased the winning ticket. He initially fled on foot but was quickly arrested. Anyone 18 years of age or older can buy a ticket from a licensed retailer, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, appoints two members of a five-member commission in order to oversee the lottery.