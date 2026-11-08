Socialist Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay issued a joint statement supporting Macklemore’s effort to bring his “Free Palestine” tour to the region after the rapper said nine major American arenas rejected his tour, including Climate Pledge Arena, home to the Seattle Kraken, which he partly owns.

Their endorsement comes despite Macklemore’s history of antisemitic and anti-American controversies, as well as scrutiny of the tour’s beneficiaries over alleged connections to terrorist organizations and statements supporting Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 massacre of over 1,200 people.

“We support Macklemore’s effort to bring a benefit concert to the region to help meet the urgent humanitarian needs of Palestinians,” Wilson and Zahilay said. “Across Seattle and King County, we can stand against anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hate while also standing up for Palestinian dignity and the human rights of all people. Those commitments belong together.”

The officials added, “Fundraising to help families access food, medical care, and other essential support is a cause our community should embrace.” “Our region has a long tradition of using music to support causes that matter. Let’s carry that tradition forward.”

Their statement did not address Macklemore’s previous controversies, his recent promotion of a convicted terrorist’s release, or the allegations involving organizations receiving money from his tour having ties to terror. Macklemore announced on Nov. 6 that nine arenas had declined his tour. He said venues initially provided available dates before withdrawing them upon learning the nature of the concerts. Besides Climate Pledge Arena, he named Madison Square Garden, Prudential Center, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, Intuit Dome, Kia Forum, Crypto.com Arena and Chase Center.

MSG Entertainment said: “We have some of the busiest venues in the world with extremely limited availability and he’s not an arena-level act.” Macklemore is a minority owner of the Seattle Kraken, whose home is Climate Pledge Arena. The team’s ownership group, led by Samantha Holloway, is pursuing an NBA expansion franchise for Seattle through One Roof Sports and Entertainment. That organization also announced an agreement to become Climate Pledge Arena’s majority owner, with Oak View Group continuing to book and operate the venue.

Macklemore’s dispute with the arenas follows his removal from Ed Sheeran’s tour after performances at MetLife Stadium in September included promotion of antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric and symbols. The rapper’s controversies extend back more than a decade. In 2014, he performed in Seattle wearing a large prosthetic nose, black wig and fake beard, prompting criticism that he had dressed as an antisemitic Jewish caricature.

In June 2024, Macklemore invoked the Holocaust during a performance in Germany, telling the audience that supporting Palestinian liberation was the only way to atone for the past. His remarks drew criticism for using the murder of European Jews to advance his campaign against Israel. That September, he told a cheering Seattle audience, “F*ck America,” at the “Palestine Will Live Forever” festival in Seward Park, in the heart of the city’s largest Jewish community, on the Jewish Sabbath. His performance praised “resistance,” attacked Zionists, and invoked money in connection with Palestinian liberation. Local Jewish institutions increased security, and activists targeted a nearby Jewish home displaying American and Israeli flags.