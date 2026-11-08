Socialist Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and King County Executive Girmay Zahilay issued a joint statement supporting Macklemore’s effort to bring his “Free Palestine” tour to the region after the rapper said nine major American arenas rejected his tour, including Climate Pledge Arena, home to the Seattle Kraken, which he partly owns.
Their endorsement comes despite Macklemore’s history of antisemitic and anti-American controversies, as well as scrutiny of the tour’s beneficiaries over alleged connections to terrorist organizations and statements supporting Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 massacre of over 1,200 people.
“We support Macklemore’s effort to bring a benefit concert to the region to help meet the urgent humanitarian needs of Palestinians,” Wilson and Zahilay said.
“Across Seattle and King County, we can stand against anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and all forms of hate while also standing up for Palestinian dignity and the human rights of all people. Those commitments belong together.”
The officials added, “Fundraising to help families access food, medical care, and other essential support is a cause our community should embrace.”
“Our region has a long tradition of using music to support causes that matter. Let’s carry that tradition forward.”
Their statement did not address Macklemore’s previous controversies, his recent promotion of a convicted terrorist’s release, or the allegations involving organizations receiving money from his tour having ties to terror.
Macklemore announced on Nov. 6 that nine arenas had declined his tour. He said venues initially provided available dates before withdrawing them upon learning the nature of the concerts. Besides Climate Pledge Arena, he named Madison Square Garden, Prudential Center, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, Intuit Dome, Kia Forum, Crypto.com Arena and Chase Center.
MSG Entertainment said: “We have some of the busiest venues in the world with extremely limited availability and he’s not an arena-level act.”
Macklemore is a minority owner of the Seattle Kraken, whose home is Climate Pledge Arena. The team’s ownership group, led by Samantha Holloway, is pursuing an NBA expansion franchise for Seattle through One Roof Sports and Entertainment. That organization also announced an agreement to become Climate Pledge Arena’s majority owner, with Oak View Group continuing to book and operate the venue.
Macklemore’s dispute with the arenas follows his removal from Ed Sheeran’s tour after performances at MetLife Stadium in September included promotion of antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric and symbols.
The rapper’s controversies extend back more than a decade. In 2014, he performed in Seattle wearing a large prosthetic nose, black wig and fake beard, prompting criticism that he had dressed as an antisemitic Jewish caricature.
In June 2024, Macklemore invoked the Holocaust during a performance in Germany, telling the audience that supporting Palestinian liberation was the only way to atone for the past. His remarks drew criticism for using the murder of European Jews to advance his campaign against Israel.
That September, he told a cheering Seattle audience, “F*ck America,” at the “Palestine Will Live Forever” festival in Seward Park, in the heart of the city’s largest Jewish community, on the Jewish Sabbath. His performance praised “resistance,” attacked Zionists, and invoked money in connection with Palestinian liberation. Local Jewish institutions increased security, and activists targeted a nearby Jewish home displaying American and Israeli flags.
The Kraken, Seattle Sounders and Seattle Mariners subsequently distanced themselves from his comments. Macklemore was also dropped from Las Vegas’ Neon City Festival.
At his Oct. 30 London concert, Macklemore wore a “Free Marwan” shirt promoting the release of Marwan Barghouti, who is serving five life sentences for his role in attacks that killed five people, including a Greek monk. Macklemore also brought Barghouti’s son, Arab Barghouti, onstage.
The organizations benefiting from Macklemore’s tour have faced allegations of ties to terror. Among them is the Palestinian Youth Movement, which described the Oct. 7 attack as a “prison break.” Its British spokesperson, Jeanine Hourani, reportedly defended Hamas’ hostage-taking as legitimate and effective.
Another beneficiary, UNRWA USA, raises money for the United Nations agency UNRWA. In June, USAID’s inspector general referred 101 current or former UNRWA employees for possible suspension or debarment over participation in the Oct. 7 attacks or affiliation with Hamas’ military wing. Investigators identified alleged Hamas commanders, intelligence operatives and a teacher ordered to transport anti-tank missiles during the massacre.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also demanded records from HEAL Palestine, another beneficiary, as part of an inquiry into nonprofits potentially linked to Hamas support.
The ADL documented fellow beneficiary Middle East Children’s Alliance raising $70,000 for a Viva Palestina convoy whose participants met Hamas leaders. NGO Monitor has also alleged that beneficiary Taawon partnered with organizations linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a US-designated terrorist organization.
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Wilson has her own record of controversial statements about Israel. She accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza and signaled openness to boycotting the Jewish state during her mayoral campaign, drawing concern from Seattle Jewish leaders.
The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), listed by the Justice Department as an unindicted co-conspirator in the largest terror trial in US history, against the Holy Land Foundation, whose leaders were convicted of funneling money to Hamas, endorsed her candidacy and celebrated her victory.
Video circulated in December 2025 showing Wilson telling an American Muslim Advancement Council event that she would speak with her team about ending the Seattle Police Department’s relationship with Israeli law-enforcement partners. Wilson’s spokesman later said people may have confused an international visit a decade earlier with continuing cooperation. Wilson had also expressed support during her campaign for ending police exchanges through executive action.
Wilson’s endorsement also follows a Sept. 24 event she hosted with left-wing conspiracy theorists Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor that promoted claims connecting Israel, Christian Zionists and technology billionaires to nuclear Armageddon and profiteering in Gaza. The presentation portrayed Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump and Elon Musk as figures in an emerging fascist coalition, while linking Gaza’s destruction to redevelopment ambitions involving Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff and technology companies. The presentation omitted the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre that precipitated the war. Wilson called the conflict a “genocide” and suggested wealthy interests stood to profit from redevelopment.