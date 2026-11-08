BREAKING: Trump to meet with Dana White next week to discuss WH press sec role
“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States."
“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States."
Dana White is going to meet with President Donald Trump next week in order to discuss the UFC head’s potential role as the White House press secretary.
White said that he will be meeting with Trump on Monday to discuss the role.
TMZ was the first to report the meeting taking place.
Trump revealed on Truth Social earlier on Saturday that he asked White to take on the role.
“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States. I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Trump said in a post.
“Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!” he added.
White responded to the original post, but did not confirm or deny that he would be taking the role in a story post to Instagram depicting him behind the White House podium.
He captioned the post, "On to the next chapter."
Some other names have been floated as possible replacements for former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who left the role earlier this year. Katie Zacharia filled the position for just five days before stepping down.
Some others that have been talked about online to fill the position have included Scott Jennings as well as Nicki Minaj.
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