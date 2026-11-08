Dana White is going to meet with President Donald Trump next week in order to discuss the UFC head’s potential role as the White House press secretary.

White said that he will be meeting with Trump on Monday to discuss the role.

TMZ was the first to report the meeting taking place. Trump revealed on Truth Social earlier on Saturday that he asked White to take on the role.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States. I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left,” Trump said in a post. “Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!” he added.

White responded to the original post, but did not confirm or deny that he would be taking the role in a story post to Instagram depicting him behind the White House podium. He captioned the post, "On to the next chapter."