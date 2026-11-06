As Democrats prepare to enter Congress in the new year with a majority taken from Republicans on Election Day, the House Judiciary Committee Democratic Staff is seeking to fill a number of roles. Among those are counsels and professional staff members who will “assist with the Committee’s policy, oversight, investigative, and legislative work on various subject matters within our jurisdiction.”

The job listing states that “All candidates should possess superior writing and communication skills; sound political judgment; excellent attention to detail; and the ability to meet deadlines, work collaboratively and multitask effectively in a fast-paced environment.”

The listing stressed that the position is not “an entry-level position,” and that “Ideal candidates will have at least three years of legal or related experience. Previous Capitol Hill experience and experience writing for a public audience are strongly valued, as is previous experience conducting investigations for those applying for an oversight position.” Prospective candidates are told to “specify up to two areas of interest” under the committee’s jurisdiction: Oversight/Investigations, Antitrust/Competition, Administrative Law, Constitutional Rights, Federal Courts, Intellectual Property, Criminal Law/Criminal Justice, Immigration.