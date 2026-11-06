WANTED: House Judiciary Dems post call for legal staffers to undertake investigations
They will "assist with the Committee’s policy, oversight, investigative, and legislative work on various subject matters within our jurisdiction.”
They will "assist with the Committee’s policy, oversight, investigative, and legislative work on various subject matters within our jurisdiction.”
As Democrats prepare to enter Congress in the new year with a majority taken from Republicans on Election Day, the House Judiciary Committee Democratic Staff is seeking to fill a number of roles. Among those are counsels and professional staff members who will “assist with the Committee’s policy, oversight, investigative, and legislative work on various subject matters within our jurisdiction.”
The job listing states that “All candidates should possess superior writing and communication skills; sound political judgment; excellent attention to detail; and the ability to meet deadlines, work collaboratively and multitask effectively in a fast-paced environment.”
The listing stressed that the position is not “an entry-level position,” and that “Ideal candidates will have at least three years of legal or related experience. Previous Capitol Hill experience and experience writing for a public audience are strongly valued, as is previous experience conducting investigations for those applying for an oversight position.”
Prospective candidates are told to “specify up to two areas of interest” under the committee’s jurisdiction: Oversight/Investigations, Antitrust/Competition, Administrative Law, Constitutional Rights, Federal Courts, Intellectual Property, Criminal Law/Criminal Justice, Immigration.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is poised to become the next chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the Democrat-controlled Congress, has said that Democrats plan to go after "systems and networks of corruption, and to the extent corporations are involved, they are subject to the oversight project of Congress and our subpoena authority like everyone else.”
Raskin said that Democrats will "go after the private corporations that are collaborating in all the lawlessness with Donald Trump" and that they will go after law firms that have "capitulated" to the Trump administration.
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