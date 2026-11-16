The Washington Supreme Court is weighing changes to the state’s bail rules which could allow some criminal defendants to leave jail after posting just $20. This is despite warnings from Washington cities that the proposal could undermine public safety and delay justice for victims.

The original proposal would cap bail at $200 for qualifying misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor cases when bail is imposed over flight concerns. Combined with allowing defendants to deposit just 10 percent directly with the court, that could mean securing release for $20.

The amendments were submitted by the King County Department of Public Defense, Washington State Office of Public Defense, Washington Defender Association, and Snohomish County Office of Public Defense. The Supreme Court heard arguments on November 10 after receiving nearly 900 written comments. The Association of Washington Cities (AWC) urged the justices to reject the changes in an April 22 letter, warning that the proposal would place additional burdens on local governments while weakening incentives for defendants to return to court.

“However, these proposals amount to a sweeping overhaul of Washington’s pretrial detention system and are likely to negatively impact public safety in cities and strain policing and pretrial release counselor staff without addressing local jurisdictions’ commensurate need for increased resources,” the association wrote in a letter obtained by The Ari Hoffman Show. AWC warned that more missed appearances could delay proceedings while witnesses become less available and memories fade, depriving victims and communities of timely accountability. It also said processing deposits, tracking payments and collecting bail debts would add costs for already strained courts.

Beyond the dollar amounts, the proposal would change the standard judges apply when considering whether defendants will return to court. The original amendments replace anticipated nonappearance with a requirement to find a high likelihood of intentional flight to avoid prosecution. Isolated missed hearings alone would not establish that risk. Defendants would also receive an opportunity to appear outside custody before monetary bail could be imposed under the flight-risk provision.

The $200 cap would have exceptions, including specified DUI-related offenses, intimate-partner domestic violence offenses, stalking, protection-order violations, and certain firearms and sexual offenses. It would not apply when a judge makes a substantial-danger finding. Judges would retain separate authority to impose bail over public-safety concerns. However, the original proposal also extends the strong presumption for 10 percent court deposits to bail imposed under the substantial-danger provision.

Supporters argue that unaffordable bail incarcerates poor defendants before conviction and can cost them employment, housing and family stability. They say missed hearings can reflect transportation problems or caregiving obligations rather than attempts to evade prosecution. During the hearing, opponents raised concerns about judicial discretion, public safety and how courts would determine whether defendants were intentionally evading prosecution.