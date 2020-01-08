NYT columnist Paul Krugman claims child porn on his computer ‘could be’ Qanon

American economist and New York Times opinion writer Paul Krugman claims his IP address has been used to download child pornography.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Krugman states: “someone compromised my IP address and is using it to download child pornography.” Krugman then goes on to blame the attack on Qanon, an online right-wing conspiracy theory.

The tweet was met with an uproar, as thousands flocked to mock Krugman for his potential misfortune. The tweet quickly amassed over 4000 replies in less than two hours.

Krugman’s tweet has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his administration, went on to state that the New York Times were further investigating the matter.

The Times is now on the case. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) January 8, 2020

Not all were as convinced of Krugman’s explanation. Some pointed out that cases of this matter are rare and typically handled by authorities.

Human Events managing editor Ian Miles Cheong tweeted, “Yeah that isn’t how IPs work. You’re in trouble, my dude.”

Yeah that isn’t how IPs work. You’re in trouble my dude. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 8, 2020

“It is, of course, possible that someone hacked his computer and used it as a server for illegal conduct. That does happen,” said journalist Mike Cernovich in a reply. Cernovich also tweeted “The receipt of unlawful images as described by Paul Krugman requires notifying the FBI. Honest to gosh, I’ve never seen anything like this on Twitter.”

This is not how “the case” works!



The receipt of unlawful images as described by Paul Krugman requires notifying the FBI.



Honest to gosh, I’ve never seen anything like this on Twitter. https://t.co/wzU1nbAIAK pic.twitter.com/dzapjglhvL — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) January 8, 2020

This story will be updated when more information is made available.