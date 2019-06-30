Politics And Policy

Only 866 of 45,000 ‘irregular’ migrants have been deported since 2017

Out of 45,000 rejected asylum claims, only 866 illegal border crossers have been deported.
Out of 45,000 rejected asylum claims, only 866 illegal border crossers have been deported.
Dylan Gibbons Montreal, QC
2 mins read

Recent figures tabled in the House of Commons show that only 866 of 45,000 “irregular” asylum seekers have been removed since 2017 by the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) following an asylum claim rejection.

According to reporter Teresa Wright of The Canadian Press, “Since early 2017, more than 45,000 migrants have arrived in Canada irregularly by entering the country mainly through a forest path between New York State and Quebec, avoiding official border checkpoints where they would be turned away and told to file refugee claims in the United States”.

Once in the country, difficulties arise in the processing and determination of each migrant claim. This is in large part due to a loophole in Canada’s “Safe Third Country Agreement” with the United States. This agreement grants migrants who have managed to make it to Canada the right to make refugee claims without being immediately turned away. This contributes to migrants opting for illegal rather than legal immigration, as the asylum claims process is more favorable than the Canada Points System in the long run and appeals often go unattended.

Furthermore, existing laws surrounding asylum claims dictate that the claimant is entitled to explore every legal avenue available before a final determination can be made, including appeals of every rejection of the migrant’s claims. A final hurdle to deportation exists due to pre-removal risk assessments, whether migrant home countries are too dangerous to return to, and if missing any travel or medical documents.

As of 2017, the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) has been struggling to deal with the sudden influx of migrants, only managing to process 33 percent of refugee claims. As Wright reports, “6,885 people have been accepted for refugee protection and 5,650 have been rejected. Another 1,322 claims have been abandoned or withdrawn. Tens of thousands remain in a queue, waiting to be processed.” More specifically, as of September 2018, 64,929 asylum cases, with 28,314 of those being irregular migrants, have been stored in the IRB’s backlog, which is increasing on the daily.

The cost of each ‘irregular’ migrant can be quite substantial. Figures from the parliamentary budget officer in late 2018 showed that the total cost of dealing with migrant claims and their expenses was roughly $340 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year, with forecasts for the 2019-20 fiscal year expected to be an additional $396 million.

As Global News’s Amanda Connolly reported in 2018:

Every irregular border crosser who came to Canada over the last year [2017-2018] cost the federal government on average $14,321. That cost includes the entire process of handling their asylum claim through federal agencies and is expected to increase to an average cost of $15,483 this year and to $16,666 in 2019-2020… But it can also soar as high as $33,738 when a claimant goes through every appeal process and then has to be deported.

These costs can also be attributed to the lengthy process and difficult to enforce laws that surround asylum claims. Given the volume and potential complexity of each claim, it isn’t unusual for asylum claims to take years, not months, to process.

Politics And Policy
Related Posts Recommendation
If Canada can't define 'human being,' it can't be trusted with euthanasia

If Canada can't define 'human being,' it can't be trusted with euthanasia

A government with laws that aren’t even medically or morally accurate about something as fundamental as who is a human being can’t be trusted to put up “safeguards” for assisted dying.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

Majority of Canadians agree abortion for sex selection is wrong

Majority of Canadians agree abortion for sex selection is wrong

Despite the majority of Canadians opposing the allowance of abortion for sex selection, our leaders have failed to take a stand against it.

Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying

Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying

Amendments to Medical Assistance in Dying laws would remove safeguards that protect patients from ending life without thoroughly contemplated consent.

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

The Ford government its announced its plans to ivenst an addition $202-million into preventing human trafficking over the next five years

Chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard makes unevidenced claims that coronavirus outbreak may be due to US ‘biological invasion’

Chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard makes unevidenced claims that coronavirus outbreak may be due to US ‘biological invasion’

The head of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran has made the claim that the outbreak of coronavirus may be a biological attack on China and Iran by the US.

Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions

Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions

Ontario teachers in the French and English Catholic school systems say they’re planning a walk out from all schools in their respective boards.

Trudeau rejects police union’s proposal to put army in Kahnawake

Trudeau rejects police union’s proposal to put army in Kahnawake

Pierre Veilleux wrote a letter to Francois Legault suggesting a “specialized team of Canadian Armed Forces” accompany Quebec police in Kahnawake.

The west is bracing for maximum coronavirus impact

The west is bracing for maximum coronavirus impact

The west braces for the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus, with help from Trump, Zuckerberg, Gates, Pence, the WHO, and the Federal Reserve.

WATCH: Trudeau announces new cabinet committee to fight coronavirus

WATCH: Trudeau announces new cabinet committee to fight coronavirus

The Trudeau government has released its plan for dealing with coronavirus by announcing the creation of a new cabinet committee on COVID-19.

DERANGED: Councilwoman tweets support for the spread of coronavirus to Trump supporters

DERANGED: Councilwoman tweets support for the spread of coronavirus to Trump supporters

Denver Councilwoman, Candi CdeBaca is receiving backlash after her response to a very controversial tweet posted on Friday.

Joe Biden’s campaign team rejects James Comey’s endorsement

Joe Biden’s campaign team rejects James Comey’s endorsement

Joe Biden recently received an endorsement from James Comey, however an official for the Biden campaign gave the endorsement a public rejection.

Quebec moms fight back against Canadian school-enforced Islamic expression

Quebec moms fight back against Canadian school-enforced Islamic expression

Freedom of religious expression via religious symbolism should never trump the freedom to not wear religious symbols.

Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal

Anti-pipeline protestors set up new blockade in Montreal

Anti-pipeline protesters have blocked the railway tracks in Montreal’s Pointe-Saint-Charles on Monday in support with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Censorship coming under proposed Canadian Communications Commission

Censorship coming under proposed Canadian Communications Commission

Empowering bureaucrats to censor what they feel to be “hateful” will stifle the liberty that permits a free society to flourish.

Most Read Politics And Policy

1.

Quebec’s immigration values test now in effect

The province of Quebec led by the Coalition Avenir Quebec now has a values test for immigration applicants.

Quebec’s immigration values test now in effect
2.

Trudeau asks Trump for help with detained Canadians in China

Canada wants U.S. to wait to sign China deal until Canadians are released

Trudeau asks Trump for help with detained Canadians in China
3.

The Post Millennial’s federal election primer on a potential minority government scenario

With a minority government scenario being a distinct possibility in the outcome of Monday’s federal election, The Post Millennial offers a primer on how it would shake out in Canada’s Westminster parliamentary system.

The Post Millennial’s federal election primer on a potential minority government scenario
4.

Conservative Party promises to stop the flow of raw sewage into waterways

On Wednesday, October 2, Conservatives pledged that they will work with provinces and municipalities to stop the flow and dumping of raw sewage in water ways.

Conservative Party promises to stop the flow of raw sewage into waterways
5.

From a life of struggle to achieving her political dream: Cyara Bird’s journey

The Post Millennial sat down with Indigenous candidate for the Conservative Party Cyara Bird, to discuss overcoming challenges and fighting for the rights of First Nations communities.

From a life of struggle to achieving her political dream: Cyara Bird’s journey
6.

Three things you probably didn’t know about Unifor President Jerry Dias

Hint: he once donated to Kelly Leitch’s Conservative Party leadership bid.

Three things you probably didn’t know about Unifor President Jerry Dias
7.

It’s time to abolish Daylight Savings

Daylight savings time exists in all six of Canada’s time zones. Only four spots in the country have freed themselves from the responsibility of changing their clocks by an hour twice every year.

It’s time to abolish Daylight Savings
8.

New website lets Saskatchewan residents access health info online

A new website, Ehealthsask.ca has just been launched allowing Saskatchewan residents online access to a variety of personal health info.

New website lets Saskatchewan residents access health info online