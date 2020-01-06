Over 60 Iranian-Americans detained at Canadian border

Over 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained attempting to re-enter the United States after visiting Canada for a concert in Vancouver.

According to the Council on American Islamic Relations, the concert attendees were attempting to return home, though many of them were questioned at Peace Arch Border and many were denied entry back into the United States.

CAIR says the group was questioned about their political views and eventually had their passports taken away.

The group, which was made up mostly of American citizens, included a 24-year-old medical student and her family, who were eventually allowed back into the country.

“We kept asking why we were being detained and [kept being] asked questions that had nothing to do with our reason for traveling. I was told ‘I’m sorry this is just the wrong time for you guys.’”

The border situation comes only days after President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike which killed Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani.

Social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false. Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false. — CBP (@CBP) January 5, 2020

Accusations of any wrongdoing were denied by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on social media, as the entity claims that detentions were not based on nationality nor were they ordered by the U.S. government.

