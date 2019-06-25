Parents charged after Houston infant dies with over 90 fractures after she was brought home from hospital

The parents of a Houston infant have been charged in the death of their child after an autopsy revealed the child suffered a crack skull along with over 90 fractures just days after being brought home from the hospital, according to MarketWatch.

Jazmine Robin, who was born prematurely, was 10 weeks old when she was allegedly murdered only 12 days after leaving the hospital.

Jason Paul Robin, 24, is charged with the murder of his child. Her mother, 21 year old Katharine Wyndham White, faces a count of injury to a child by omission.

The father is being held at the Harris County jail. The mother is not listed on the jail roster, and a functioning phone number could not be found.

