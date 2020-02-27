Pete Davidson apologizes for apologizing to Dan Crenshaw

Pete Davidson wants to take credit for propelling Republican congressman Dan Crenshaw to fame, and now he’s apologizing for thrusting him into the public limelight. Davidson claims that his mockery of the military veteran were “words that were twisted so that a guy could be famous.”

In a segment on Saturday Night Live in November 2018, Davidson flamed Lt. Cmdr. Crenshaw, a Navy SEAL veteran, for wearing an eye patch, referring to him as a “hitman from a porno.” “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever,” he said. Despite the outrage on social media, Crenshaw took the jabs in stride and appeared alongside Davidson sometime later to entertain the audience of SNL.

The story should’ve ended there, but in his new Netflix special “Alive from New York,” Davidson says he regretted the apology. “I got in trouble last year because I was making some jokes,” he said. “I didn’t think I did anything wrong. It was like words that were twisted so that a guy could be famous … So I made fun of this guy with an eye patch and then, like, I kind of got forced to apologize.”

Davidson claims that he felt pressured to apologize to Crenshaw due to “death threats” aimed at him and his mother, whom he refers to as his “roommate.”

“People were like, ‘You hate America!’ And I’m like, ‘No, I just didn’t want to be incorrect about how he lost his f—ing eye,” Davidson said. “Is that a crime?!’ My roommate thought I should apologize so that I didn’t get shot in the face.”

Davidson claims in his special that he was unaware of the circumstances of Crenshaw’s eyepatch before he broadcast his remarks on live television and that the entire bit was “improvised” to be “mindful” of the veteran’s facial injury.

“The only thing I did do, which I am guilty of and I apologize for, is I did make that guy famous and a household name for no reason, right?” he said. Bitter, much?

