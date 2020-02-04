Peter MacKay backtracks on Israeli embassy issue, would move it to Jerusalem

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has backtracked from his position on the Israeli embassy issue by saying that he would move the embassy to Jerusalem under his leadership.

In a statement released on Twitter on Tuesday, MacKay noted that “a threat to Israel is a threat to Canada.”

“It will be important to consult with our diplomatic officials at our embassy in Israel to make the necessary preparations for the move. It has always been my personal view that Jerusalem is the undisputed Capital of the State of Israel.”

Statement on the Canadian Embassy in Israel pic.twitter.com/dCN5Fj5Zlf — Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) February 4, 2020

On Monday, The Post Millennial asked MacKay the circumstances in which he would move the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, MacKay said, “Well that’s where we need to talk to people and find out what the various perspectives and circumstances would be.”

“This is a complicated subject and I’m not in a position to do it, so I can’t be presumptuous in making these kind of commitments until I hear from people. I think that would be understood that consultation just over a week into a leadership contest—it would be rather presumptuous for me to say this is what I’m gonna do based on the outcome that’s yet to arrive,” MacKay added.

When The Post Millennial‘s article was published, prominent figures in the conservative movement were quick to criticize MacKay’s original position.

Conservative members overwhelmingly support moving the Canadian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. I certainly do. The CPC membership vote should be respected. And so should Israel. #cdnpoli https://t.co/ZXRzcA4Cqy — John Williamson (@JohnW_NB) February 3, 2020