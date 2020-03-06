Peter MacKay regrets criticizing Andrew Scheer’s social conservatism

Conservative Party leadership candidate Peter MacKay has regrets about how the public interpreted his comments about Andrew Scheer’s conservative values.

MacKay, who called Scheer’s values a “stinking albatross,” made the comment after a video emerged of Scheer discussing same-sex marriage.

Peter MacKay said that Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer wasn't able to "deftly deal" with the abortion debate and it hung over the election campaign "like a stinking albatross." More here: https://t.co/I47BnqU5XL #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/TkzsbdGTCH — CTV News (@CTVNews) October 30, 2019

MacKay now admits that the comments “may have been a little raw at the time,” reports the Canadian Press.

MacKay made the comments in Scheer’s home town of Regina, going on to say that if the Conservatives want to win on a federal level, they need to be more “forward-looking.”

MacKay believes, of course, that he is the right man for the job in leading the Conservatives with a more middle-ground approach than that of Scheer.