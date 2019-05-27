Suspect in hit and run that hospitalized 4-year-old boy arrested

The suspect believed to have been responsible for striking a 4-year old boy with his motorcycle and then fleeing the scene of the crime has been arrested by Toronto police.
Police say the boy is facing life-threatening injuries, and was rushed to a trauma centre. He sustained severe injuries to his upper body and head, and is in and out of consciousness.
The 31-year old suspect has been charged with driving a motorcycle with an improper licence, leaving the scene of an accident and causing bodily harm, and operating a motorcycle without insurance.
The driver fled the scene of the crime, and was last seen heading north on Victoria Park Ave. He’s described as a large white male, between 40 and 50 years old.
The Markham man is expected to appear before a court on Tuesday morning.