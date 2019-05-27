Suspect in hit and run that hospitalized 4-year-old boy arrested

The suspect believed to have been responsible for striking a 4-year old boy with his motorcycle and then fleeing the scene of the crime has been arrested by Toronto police.

Police say the boy is facing life-threatening injuries, and was rushed to a trauma centre. He sustained severe injuries to his upper body and head, and is in and out of consciousness.

The 31-year old suspect has been charged with driving a motorcycle with an improper licence, leaving the scene of an accident and causing bodily harm, and operating a motorcycle without insurance.

The driver fled the scene of the crime, and was last seen heading north on Victoria Park Ave. He’s described as a large white male, between 40 and 50 years old.

Motorcycle driver and passenger to ID in Fail To Remain collision. Four year old boy critical injuries.

The Markham man is expected to appear before a court on Tuesday morning.