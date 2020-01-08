POT HOLE: Trudeau government gives $100,000 to pot store with one employee

The Trudeau government subsidized a private cannabis store with $100,000 of taxpayer money in Carmacks, Yukon, that only has one employee.

Carmacks is a remote Aboriginal community and the decision is an effort to “benefit Aboriginal people” with the promise of one job being created. A subsidy of $100,000 was given to bankroll the the facility although some residents are frustrated as it is located two hundred metres from the local kindergarten, according to Ottawa news outlet Blacklock’s Reporter.

The Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency defended their actions in a statement, “The fund is also intended to provide project-based support for activities that help to establish or grow Aboriginal businesses.” The statement went on to read, “It helps applicants pursue economic opportunities that benefit Aboriginal people,”

The name of the pot shop is The Pot Hole and they operate under the business name Carmacks Hotel Ltd. They are the first and so far only known federally subsidized private shop since Parliament passed Bill C-45 An Act Respecting Cannabis back in 2018 that legalized sales of the plant.

The funding was received by Carmacks Hotel Ltd. on April 1, 2018, which was six weeks prior to the Carmack’s application for a retail license from the Yukon Liquor Corporation’s Cannabis Licensing Board. The license was approved on August 16, by the board, with the promise of creating a single job for Carmacks’ community. Carmacks has a population of 554.

“The Board acknowledges the existence of nine active liquor licenses in the area and no cannabis licenses in the area,” wrote the Board, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The nearest liquor store is located on the same property as the proposed cannabis retail outlet.”

“The applicant has submitted a thorough and detailed economic assessment including the benefits of the convenience of a local retailer collecting local business revenue while reducing the amount of market share that would go to the black market,” wrote the Board. “The business will create an additional long term employment position with a possible three more employment positions in the future.”