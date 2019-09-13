PPC candidate ousted for asking Maxime Bernier to denounce racism in the party

On September 10, having struggled with allegations of being a Nazi himself, the People’s Party of Canada Port Coquitlam candidate, Brian Misera, made a series of videos posted on Twitter that called on the party, and its leader, to disavow racists in its party and white supremacy more generally.

“I don’t want anything to do with that crap. If you can’t be adamantly clear about that, I don’t know how the hell you expect me to campaign for you. You’re putting the onus on me to show that we don’t do this,” said Misera.

“I mean, you should understand how hard it is to go out and canvas and talk to people. I don’t want to be berated by people who think I’m an actual Nazi.”

On September NEWS 1130 says they reached out to the PPC at 3:08 p.m. for comments regarding the videos and within 40 minutes Misera had been told that he can no longer be a candidate for the party.

“I woke up this morning and I got an email from PPC headquarters that said, ‘we’ve revoked your candidacy status, you’re not allowed to campaign anymore, but we hope that you still support the party.’ That was it, there was no explanation given,” he said.

Misera says that other changes in the party’s base and platform was a great source of dissatisfaction, including the parties relucatance to engage in climate change debates — Misera says he is pro-science and believes in climate change.

“This wasn’t part of the platform when he founded the party,” Misera says. “I would much rather, Maxime, that you stop picking fights with 16-year-old girls who want to save the world in order to push your point of view and those who share your point of view, and just instead accept debates with climate scientists.”