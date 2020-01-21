Prince Harry touches down in Vancouver to join Meghan and Archie

Prince Harry has touched down in Vancouver to join Meghan Markle and their baby boy, Archie.

It did not take long for the Duke of Sussex to make his departure to Canada after deciding to step away from the royal family.

According to Sky News, the current house is just a few minutes from where they stayed for Christmas and where the duchess has been for ten days.

The Duke of Sussex had earlier attended the UK-Africa investment summit in London, where he met with the prime minister.



— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 21, 2020

Prince Harry also recently met up with Boris Johnson in private at the UK-Africa Investment Summit. It was held on Monday in Docklands.

There were no aids with the two during their informal meeting that took place in a separate room from the other proceedings.

When referring to the couples withdrawal from the country, Prince Harry noted on Sunday that they had “no other option” in the matter.

During a dinner on Sunday Prince Harry noted, “It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.”

“And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

“What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

“Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

“I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am.”

Prince Harry's full 7 minute farewell speech as he prepares to leave for Canada to build a new life with Meghan Markle and baby Archie.

Transcript https://t.co/fFKTUixxB7

— not inklessPW ✩ (@inklessPW) January 19, 2020

Prince Harry also mentioned that he hopes “that helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

“I was born into this life, and it is a great honour to serve my country and the Queen.”

After the Queen had been holding talks with Prince Harry, Prince Charles and Prince William a deal was made. They agreed that the couple would lose funding from the royal family and discontinue any use of their HRH titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan also have to pay back $4.09 million of UK taxpayers’ money that they used to renovate their cottage. They plan to keep the property for the time that they spend in the UK.

When discussing who will be paying the couples security bill, justice secretary Robert Buckland said to Sky News, “I think there is an issue about how public money is spent.”

“Quite clearly there have already been arrangements made about how that family are going to live and how they are going to be able to get private income but there clearly has to be a line of delineation.”

“I think we all want a family like that to be safe, but at the same time I think what really needs to happen is they need to understand how their lifestyle is to adapt and what their needs might be.”

