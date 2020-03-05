Railway blockaders temporarily stop traffic before peacefully dismantling

A railway blockade set up by Mohawk community protestors nearly a month ago was taken down peacefully Thursday.

The move was confirmed by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake this afternoon according to Global News.

After leaving their original location the group stopped traffic on the highway for a brief time before finding a new location near Highway 138 close to the Mercier Bridge.

#Kahnawake protesters have turned off of the 132. Say they’re ending railway blockade, but will set up a new protest site on other side of highway.



They want to be visible to all who pass over Mercier bridge. pic.twitter.com/vk3SyNDft5 — Matt D'Amours (@mattdamours) March 5, 2020

The council noted that dismantling the blockade will “undoubtedly help alleviate pressure and leave room for the Wet’suwet’en people to consider the proposal being brought forth by Canada and British Columbia.”

In a statement, Grand Chief Joseph Tokwiro said, “Even in 2020 it seems that it takes a crisis for governments to truly engage. We have been advocating for meaningful dialogue in the interest of peace and safety for all people.”

The blockade was initially put into place on Feb. 10 after the RCMP moved in to Wet’suwet’en territory.

Traffic on Highway 132 already backed up as Mohawks prepare to block highway. Meanwhile, convoy is taking the camp at CP rail apart. pic.twitter.com/dc8R25Q04O — Christopher Curtis (checkmark) (@titocurtis) March 5, 2020

The blockades caused disruptions to commuter and freight rails. Commuter trains travelling between south shore and Montreal on the Candiac line have been cancelled for over three weeks. Traffic was also stopped on the Canadian Pacific Railway.