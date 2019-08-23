RCMP to step down as official Surrey Police force steps up

The Surrey police department has finally received the greenlight as the B.C. government steps in to aid in transitioning from the RCMP to the new municipal force.

Today is a great day for the city of Surrey! Great to see our democracy at work where elected government keeps it promise to implement their election promises — Dana Roy (@DanaaRoy) August 23, 2019

“Today Minister Farnworth, as Solicitor General, gave the City of Surrey the green light required to establish Surrey’s municipal police department,” a news release reads.

“To ensure all key issues are addressed and all complex details are in place to facilitate an orderly transition, a joint project team has been struck,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum.

“The joint transition committee, chaired by the Hon. Wally Oppal, will work expeditiously to provide advice to the Director of Police Services through to the Solicitor General relating to the establishment of Surrey’s municipal police department.”

Farnworth previously raised concerns over the City of Surrey’s transition report in May, reports Global News, who has been documenting the process. The report found that an official Surrey Police force would cost 10.9 percent more than the current RCMP costs to employ.

At the time, he said that changing to a municipal police force would involve “substantial work,” but it appears that work has since been done.