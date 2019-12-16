Recent poll shows most Canadians do not want Huawei involved in 5G Networks

According to a recent poll, Canadians are not in favour of having Huawei become a provider for the newer, faster wireless networks that telecommunications companies are working on.

The poll was produced by Angus Reid institute on Wednesday. It says that 69 percent of participants do not want the Chinese company included in fifth generation networks in Canada.

The survey showed an increase from 51 percent in 2018 to 66 percent in 2019 who carried a negative view of China.

The U.S. views the Chinese telecommunications company as a national security threat and encourages allying countries to stop engaging with them.

They are worried about Huawei collecting sensitive or personal information with the technology. Huawei claims that this is not a part of the company’s agenda.

Another part of the survey shows that of the 1,499 participants, 43 percent think the company “definitely” should not be involved with fifth-generation networks in Canada. 25 percent believe that Huawei “probably shouldn’t” be involved.

Huawei was founded by Ren Zhengfei in 1987 and has sold over 200 million smartphones. They provide services in over 170 countries.

