Sask. premier wants province to have Quebec-style immigration system

Saskatchewan Party Leader and provincial Premier Scott Moe believes his province should have more of a say over their immigration system—and he’s drawn comparisons.

Moe says he wants control over the growth of Saskatchewan’s population, which aims to increase by 300,000 residents over the next 10 years by adding 100,000 new jobs, increasing the province’s population to 1.4 million.

Moe believes Saskatchewan should have the ability to change the proportion of immigrants coming in for those jobs.

“The goal is not to say what the percentages would be. The goal is to have the flexibility to make the percentages work for the people and the industries in this province,” said Moe, according to The Canadian Press.

“In many cases, like climate policy, the provinces are most connected with the needs of the industries that are operating in our communities across the province.”

Moe went on to say that he’s looking at Quebec as a model province, controlling their own immigration and tax systems.

“What would it take for resources if we chose to do this? What would be the advantages, disadvantages? These are fair discussions. I’m just being transparent with the discussions we’re having.”

Moe explained that he was exploring options that would give Saskatchewan more provincial autonomy.

Critics, including Official Opposition NDP Leader Ryan Meili, believe Moe’s immigration push could spell trouble for the province, with concerns surrounding Quebec’s infamous Bill 21, otherwise known as the “values test,” a test the province is implementing come January 2020.

Moe has publically stated that he doesn’t believe in Saskatchewanian separatism, though he does not condemn those who feel contempt towards Ottawa.