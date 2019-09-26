Scheer, Singh to miss Montreal climate march

The Montreal Police Department has confirmed that the route for tomorrow’s climate march has been confirmed by organizers, though police do not intend on releasing the route for “reasons of strategy and security,” according to Police Spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told La Presse.

“It’s to fully ensure the safety of the people who will participate in the event.”

⚠️ Marche pour le climat : planifiez vos déplacements ⚠️



La circulation sera particulièrement difficile dans la zone comprise entre Berri, Peel, St-Joseph et de la Commune en raison des entraves et du grand nombre de participants attendu.



En savoir + : https://t.co/jmO13BEFPa pic.twitter.com/YiVcBpI81t — Police Montréal (@SPVM) September 26, 2019

Organizers say that nearly 400,000 students from primary education to post-secondary have been released from classes to show support at the event, along with other community groups, businesses, and unions, which will shut shop for the day in order to attend.

Who won’t be attending, though, is Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, despite being in the area for an announcement just a day before.

Justin Trudeau made the announcement early on Thursday that he would be in attendance, Francois Blanchet of the Bloc Quebecois will be in attendance, and of course, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May will be in attendance.

In Scheer’s place, Conservative representative Alain Rayes and his environment officer, MP Joel Godin.

Also not in attendance is New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh, who will be attending an event in Victoria, British Columbia. The New Democrats will be sending Deputy Leader Alexandre Boulerice to represent the party.