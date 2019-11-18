Six charged in Toronto, semi-automatic rifle seized in police raid

Toronto Police Service has announced that they have made “several arrests” in a firearms search warrant this past weekend.

According to a news release, police executed a search warrant on Nov. 15, 2019, at approximately 5:30 p.m., where officers raided a home near Rogers Road and Oakwood Avenue.

Of the items retrieved by police, it is alleged that a JR Carbine Glock 9 mm semi-automatic rifle and 24 rounds of ammunition were seized.

Police say Howard Moore, 42 of Toronto, Maria Moore, 41 of Toronto, and Sharjeel Khan, 18 of Toronto, were arrested, and will be charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

Three boys of Toronto, two the age of 17, one 16, were also arrested and given the same charges.

All six charged appeared at Old City Hall court this past Saturday.

