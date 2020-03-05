Starbucks REFUSING to serve customers with reusable mugs due to coronavirus

Starbucks is temporally refusing to serve customers who bring in their own reusable mugs over fears that they may be spreading coronavirus, according to the CBC.

Starbucks is bringing in multiple new policies which intend to combat the virus, however, their stance on using only single-use mugs is sure to be contentious, owing to their effect on the environment.

Starbucks has over 1,400 chains in Canada and this policy will be in place at all of them.

So far, Canada has a total of 31 cases, with 1 person in Quebec, 8 people in British Columbia, and 22 in Ontario.

These cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.

All those who have been infected tend to be middle-aged or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70. Young people, then, can let out a sigh of breath.

So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have been declared dead.