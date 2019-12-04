Study finds Albertan students ‘best in Canada’ at science and reading

A new study by The Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) found 15-year-old students in Alberta are excelling in reading and science.

The international standardized test spanning over 79 countries indicated that the Albertan students scored fourth in the world in science and third in reading.

Alberta also won silver in math scores in the country, second only to Quebec.

Alberta’s public education system would be eighth in math and third in reading and science globally if it were ranked as a country, according to the ATA results.

Jason Schilling, the Alberta Teachers Association president says that the students and teachers should be “Very, very proud,” he told CTV. “We remain the envy of the world, when it comes to our outstanding achievement results.” He went on to add that Alberta has an “outstanding public schools, with amazing teachers and a world-class curriculum.”