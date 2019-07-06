Thank you Kawhi, and goodbye: Kawhi signs deal with Los Angeles Clippers

After a dramatic saga that involved the Toronto Raptors, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the now very fortunate Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard has signed with his home town Clippers.

The saga started a few days ago when Leonard flew in to Toronto for what many assumed to be business meetings. After much speculation, the NBA Finals star decided to sign with his original choice, the LA Clippers.

Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard has informed runners-up teams of his plans: He's signing with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

According to NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kawhi informed runner up teams “of his plans,” in which he expressed that he would be leaving the six for the city of angels, according to ESPN.

According to WOJ sources: The expected contract for Kawhi Leonard: four-year, $142M maximum contract.