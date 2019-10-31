American News

The New York Times hits new low, attacks hero dog and veteran within 24 hours

The Times has gone through a rough couple of days, having been at the centre of back-to-back embarrassing controversies in the Twittersphere.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
3 mins read

The first incident saw the Times accusing Jack Posobiec, a well known right-wing media figure whose reputation has been smeared as an “alt-right conspiracy theorist” due to his promotion of ‘fake news’ like that Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself, being accused of pushing fake news, despite his direct citing of the New York Times.

Posobiec had Tweeted that US Army Officer Alex Vindman had “reportedly been advising the Ukrainian government” on how to counter President Trump’s foreign policy goals.

Soon thereafter, CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy attempted to “call out” Posobiec, citing a line from an article by NYT writers Michael Grynbaum and Davey Alba, in which they deny ever having run such a thing, stating “Jack Posobiec…tweeted the falsehood that Mr. Vindman had been advising the Ukrainian government on how to counter Mr. Trump’s foreign policy goals. Mr. Posobiec cited The New York Times as his source — in fact, The Times reported no such thing.”

The problem for Darcy and the Times, though, is that they very obviously did run such a thing, with Posobiec tweeting a screenshot of the direct line that he was citing.

“Sun Tzu sais that you can never really meet a person, in terms of understanding, until they’re pushed to the brink and then you see how they act, and they say at that point, that’s when you meet that person. I disagree with that, but folks, yesterday, we met the New York Times. We met the New York Times on the field of information warfare, and they lost,” said Posobiec in a Periscope the following day.

“They tried to come for Poso, and Poso had the facts on his side. They tried to spread an information warfare attack on me with a massive hit piece, and I destroyed them, because I have the facts on my side.”

The New York Times v. Dog

Just a day later, the Times again embarrassed themselves by fact-checking a clearly photoshopped image tweeted by President Trump.

The photo, which features Trump placing a paw-shaped metal on Conan,  the dog who chased down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi until the terrorist blew himself up, alongside three of his children.

The photo, a clearly doctored image created by the photoshop team at the Daily Wire, became a thorn in the side of the Times, as they ran a headline reading “Trump Tweets Faked Photo Of Hero Dog Getting a Medal.”

“The dog appeared to have been edited over a 2017 Medal of Honor recipient,” stated the Times’ article, which has since reached a fine ratio of 516 Retweets to over 2,800 replies.

Though many found the photo “disrespectful” because it covers the face of medal of honour recipient James McCloughan. When the Times asked McCloughan for his opinion on the photo, the Times says “he interpreted it as Mr. Trump recognizing the dog’s heroism. He certainly was not offended and laughed when he compared the two images.”

