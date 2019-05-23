This Toronto City Councillor thinks there’s an “epidemic” of millennials walking while drinking coffee

During an Infrastructure and Environment Committee meeting on May 23rd, Toronto City Councillor Mike Colle suggested that there is an “epidemic” of people walking with coffee cups.

“One of my things is that I think we’ve got to break people of this habit of people walking up and down our streets with coffee cups. You know, I think it’s really an epidemic of these people wandering our streets with these coffee cups,” said Colle during the Thursday morning committee meeting.

Real epidemics in Toronto:

– Housing crisis

– Opiate addiction

– Homelessness



Things @ColleMike thinks are epidemics:

– Millennials walking with coffee cups



This is what your six-figure salary Councillors get up to #Toronto folks. pic.twitter.com/EECMQeyGgl — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) May 23, 2019

The Councillor’s concerns came up as the committee was discussing how to reduce the presence of “single-use & takeaway items”.

Councillor Colle suggested that Toronto should adopt what he calls the “Italian model”, where “you drink your coffee where you buy your coffee.”

“You don’t see Italians walking with plastic cups, in Toronto or anywhere,” said Colle. “They drink their coffee at home, they drink their coffee at the [coffee] bar.”

As a councillor, Mike Colle, who is a former Liberal MPP is set to earn an annual salary of $114,306 during his tenure. It was also noted late last year that Colle is due for an 18-month cash benefit totaling $219,000.

Colle suggested that to solve the problem, the city should embark on an “educational program for millennial who walk up and down our streets littering with these coffee cups”.

“Do a pilot project, trying to wean people off this addiction to these takeaway cups,” said Colle.

However, despite Colle’s call to action, at least one suspicious looking coffee cup was spotted among members of the committee.