This video of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and his beaver door knocker is breaking the internet

Justin Trudeau has made his share of mistakes in the last couple of months, but we can safely say that giving Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a beaver-shaped door knocker was not one of them.

Today, brief footage of Abe installing the gadget appeared on Twitter, and it is so freaking adorable that it has already been liked over 19,000 times and viewed over 600,000 times in a matter of hours.

The short video features handyman Abe putting the final touches on the door knocker and his wife Akie Abe testing it out. Check it out here:

Shinzo Abe has installed the beaver door-knocker he brought back from Canada pic.twitter.com/y7kZE3Bgik — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) May 2, 2019

