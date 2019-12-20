Three injured in drive-by shooting near Highway 401

Three people were wounded today in a drive-by shooting in Pickering near Highway 401. The shooting occurred at about 3:20 a.m and those injured were taken to hospital.

The westbound collector lanes have been closed while the OPP investigate.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB Collectors at Whites Road and Express to Collectors transfer East of Whites Road is CLOSED for an investigation. Reopening unknown. ^lp — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) December 20, 2019

At the scene, a Kia car can be seen with bullet holes through the window.

The incident started at Island Mix Restaurant and Lounge on Brock Road in Pickering. A dispute broke out in the restaurant and ended up on the street.

Two men and two women were sitting in the Kia close to Whites Rd. near Highway 401 when another car approached and fired into the vehicle.

Three of the people in the car were hit. One man was hit in the chest and the other man in the shoulder. One woman was hit and the other escaped from the car free of injuries. She waited while hiding in some bushes and another car picked her up. Only one of the victims still remains in serious condition.

Investigators don’t yet know what caused the altercation in the nightclub.

This is one of many shootings in the GTA and close to Hwy. 401 this year.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 News, “All I can say is that the officers and the emergency response team members have walked back hundreds of metres on the highway looking for any possible evidence and there certainly is evidence being captured and collected.”

He also noted, “We have our forensic identification members as well as the traffic support doing aerial photography and ground based mapping as well to measure how long the scene actually is.”

At around 11:30 Police said that lanes would be closed for hours.